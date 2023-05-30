American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Edison International worth $344,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 559,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

