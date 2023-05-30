American Century Companies Inc. Has $466.30 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,235 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $466,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.