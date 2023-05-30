American Century Companies Inc. Has $635.59 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167,124 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.77% of Allstate worth $635,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. 579,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

