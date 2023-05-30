American Century Companies Inc. Has $986.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143,971 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $986,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,461,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.