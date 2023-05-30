American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,573 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $560,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

