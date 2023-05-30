American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $8,401,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $7,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

