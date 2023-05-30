American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

