American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of AMWD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

