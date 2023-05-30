American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
American Woodmark Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of AMWD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.