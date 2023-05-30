Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.