Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,077,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,331,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,322,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.