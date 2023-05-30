Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 218,301 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 2.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,471. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

