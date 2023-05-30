Anqa Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Anqa Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines makes up approximately 13.1% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned 0.41% of Spirit Airlines worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 594,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 460,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 413,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

