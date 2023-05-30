Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) PT Raised to $11.00 at Northland Securities

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLD. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Applied Digital has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $10.25.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 55.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 80.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

