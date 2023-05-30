Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Applied Materials worth $533,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.