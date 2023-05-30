Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Applied UV stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

