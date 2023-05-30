ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.