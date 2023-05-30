ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
