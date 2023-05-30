Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.2 %

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 3,889,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,456. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,276 shares of company stock worth $69,647. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 253,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.