argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $401.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.55. argenx has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

