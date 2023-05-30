Argus Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $80.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

