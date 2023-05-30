Argus Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $80.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.