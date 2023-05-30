ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Stock Position Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. 851,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

