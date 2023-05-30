Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Holdings Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210,350 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $41,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 121,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

