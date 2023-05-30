Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. 70,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

