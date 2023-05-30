Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 378,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,376. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

