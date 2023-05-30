Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 24.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,940. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

