AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($145.82) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($156.95) to £119 ($147.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($153.24) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.47) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.32 ($147.45).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £117.84 ($145.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of £113.25. The company has a market capitalization of £182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,809.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($144.60) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($289,199.21). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

