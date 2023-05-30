Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AY. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

