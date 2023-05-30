Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

