Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,631 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,926. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

