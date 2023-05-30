Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after buying an additional 1,808,158 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.69. 2,242,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

