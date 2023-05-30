Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,307,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,908. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.