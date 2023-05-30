Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. 1,790,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,583. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

