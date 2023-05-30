Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $26.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $399.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

