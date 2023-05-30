Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,689. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

