AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718,105. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.