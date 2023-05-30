Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,453 shares of company stock worth $668,436. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,431,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.