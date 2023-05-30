AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.45

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 76543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
AvePoint Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Institutions Put A Bottom In Cracker Barrel
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.