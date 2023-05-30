AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.45

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 76543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

AvePoint Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

