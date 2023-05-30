Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$776,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

