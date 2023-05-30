B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RILYK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.58. 22,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,519. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.