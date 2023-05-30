Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. 2,187,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

