Ball Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

