Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,430,000 after buying an additional 721,686 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,406,000 after buying an additional 272,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

