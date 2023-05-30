Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

