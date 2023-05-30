Barbara Rentler Sells 30,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

