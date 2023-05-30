Barclays Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,256,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,843,000 after buying an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

