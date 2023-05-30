Barings LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of SEA worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

SEA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 3,047,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,940. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.