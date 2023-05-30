Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.30. 13,688,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515,002. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

