Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. 256,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

