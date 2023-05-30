Barings LLC Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377,111 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 356,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 248,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,542,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 3,956,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 561,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 23,622,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,490,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

