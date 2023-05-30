Barings LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.45.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

