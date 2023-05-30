Barings LLC Sells 11,251 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,323,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grab by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Grab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after buying an additional 522,820 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 9,432,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,752,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

